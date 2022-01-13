An ambitious team of classic car hunters scour deeper into Canada’s Northern wilderness than any car hunter has gone before. Their mission is to recover rare vehicles fabled to be hiding in the bush, before the cars are lost forever to history.more
An ambitious team of classic car hunters scour deeper into Canada...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
An ambitious team of classic car hunters scour deeper into Canada’s Northern wilderness than any car hunter has gone before. Their mission is to recover rare vehicles fabled to be hiding in the bush, before the cars are lost forever to history.
About this Show
Lost Car Rescue
An ambitious team of classic car hunters scour deeper into Canada’s Northern wilderness than any car hunter has gone before. Their mission is to recover rare vehicles fabled to be hiding in the bush, before the cars are lost forever to history.