Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Trailer
Original • Coming June 2020

Taste the Nation with Padma LakshmiTaste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Reality, Travel, Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series • 2020

In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring ...more

Watch Trailer

In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring ...more

Series Premiere June 2020

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Extras

Trailer

You May Also Like

Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Normal People
Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Great
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Harlots
TVMA • Drama, British • TV Series (2017)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
The Awesomes
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Castle Rock
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Moone Boy
TV14 • Comedy, British • TV Series (2012)
Dollface
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Deadbeat
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The First
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Series Premiere June 2020

Start Your Free Trial