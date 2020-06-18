Original • 3 seasons available (24 episodes)

Taste the Nation with Padma LakshmiTaste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history - ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.more

In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and exec...More

Starring: Padma Lakshmi

TV14TravelRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi S2 - Trailer
Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition with Padma Lakshmi Trailer
Get the Recipes!
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Taste the Nation | Inside the Series FYC Featurette
Trailer

About this Show

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history - ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

Starring: Padma Lakshmi

TV14TravelRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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