Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.more
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers f...More
Starring: Heidi KlumNina GarciaLaw Roach
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Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
Starring: Heidi KlumNina GarciaLaw Roach
About this Show
Project Runway
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
Starring: Heidi KlumNina GarciaLaw Roach