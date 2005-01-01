6 seasons available (80 episodes)

Project RunwayProject Runway

Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.more

Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers f...More

Starring: Heidi KlumNina GarciaLaw Roach

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureGame ShowsFashion & BeautyTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesGet Real PodcastExtrasDetails
Get RealTVMA • Talk & Interview, Celebrity and Gossip • TV Series (2026)
Project Runway Season 22 Official Trailer
What the Judges Want on Season 21 of Project Runway

About this Show

Project Runway

Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.

Starring: Heidi KlumNina GarciaLaw Roach

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureGame ShowsFashion & BeautyTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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