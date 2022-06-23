What is the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle and how much does it cost?

Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle plans include subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and Max, at discounted prices, as compared to the monthly retail price of each subscription when purchased separately. Currently, there is no annual subscription for the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle.



Choose between the following Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle Plans:

Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle (With Ads) for $16.99/month, a savings of $8 per month. This plan includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max all with ads.

Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle (No Ads) for $29.99/month, a savings of $18 per month. This plan includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max all without ads. Ads will be served in select live and linear content.



With Disney+, you get new releases, classics, series, and Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo.

With Hulu, you can enjoy current hits, comfort classics, award-winning Originals, and movies like FX’s The Bear and The Kardashians.

With Max, you get access to HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC universe, Harry Potter, and more like Selena + Chef and House of the Dragon.