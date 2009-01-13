27 seasons available (341 episodes)

ChoppedChopped

Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.more

Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new seri...More

Starring: Ted AllenAlex GuarnaschelliAmanda Freitag

TVGFamilyRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2009
  • hd

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EpisodesChopped FranchiseDetails
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)

About this Show

Chopped

Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.

Starring: Ted AllenAlex GuarnaschelliAmanda Freitag

TVGFamilyRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2009
  • hd

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