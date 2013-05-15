It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.more
It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the ...More
Starring: Eustace ConwayMarty MeierottoTom Oar
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It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.
Starring: Eustace ConwayMarty MeierottoTom OarRich LewisMorgan Beasley
About this Show
Mountain Men
It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.
Starring: Eustace ConwayMarty MeierottoTom OarRich LewisMorgan Beasley