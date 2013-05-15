3 seasons available (31 episodes)

Mountain MenMountain Men

It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.more

It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the ...More

Starring: Eustace ConwayMarty MeierottoTom Oar

TVPGRealityScience & TechnologyAnimals & NatureTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Prepping Pelts
Mountain Men Advice
Preparing For Winter
Kinnikinnick Tea
Snow Bridges
Meet Marty
Mountain Man Fire
Winter Wood
Meet Tom Oar
Mountain Men Skills
Jars of Freedom
Skinning The Snake
Caribou Campfire
Marty the Trapper
Meet Eustace Conway
Shingle Ingenuity
Noah's Dance Recital

About this Show

Mountain Men

It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.

Starring: Eustace ConwayMarty MeierottoTom OarRich LewisMorgan Beasley

TVPGRealityScience & TechnologyAnimals & NatureTV Series2013
  • hd

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