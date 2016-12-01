2 seasons available (7 episodes)

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday EditionThe Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition

Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges, all hoping to be named America's Best Amateur Baker. Joining as host this season, Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton, alongside returning host Anthony "Spice" Adams, will present bakers with weekly challenges. Each week, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and baker and best-selling cookbook author Paul Hollywood will taste decadent and delicious treats while sharing advice and commentary.more

Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, The Great Am...More

Starring: Ayesha AlexanderAnthony "Spice" AdamsJohnny Iuzzini

TVPGFamilyRealityLifestyle & CultureHolidayCooking & FoodTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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About this Show

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition

Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges, all hoping to be named America's Best Amateur Baker. Joining as host this season, Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton, alongside returning host Anthony "Spice" Adams, will present bakers with weekly challenges. Each week, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and baker and best-selling cookbook author Paul Hollywood will taste decadent and delicious treats while sharing advice and commentary.

Starring: Ayesha AlexanderAnthony "Spice" AdamsJohnny IuzziniPaul Hollywood

TVPGFamilyRealityLifestyle & CultureHolidayCooking & FoodTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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