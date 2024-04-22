Original

Hip-Hop and the White HouseHip-Hop and the White House

From Black content studio Andscape’s documentary anthology franchise, &360 comes Hip-Hop and The White House. A documentary film that unveils the transformative fifty-year history of a world-changing culture, illustrating hip-hop's journey from outsider status to the pinnacle of power. This documentary showcases the pivotal contributions of artists who created some of the most powerful political songs of all time and explores the experiences of rappers who interacted with presidents and performed inside the world's most famous residence. Starting from the blighted neighborhoods that created the culture as a result of oppressive presidential policies, Hip-Hop and The White House describes the complex web of influence, culture and celebrity that is now a permanent feature of American politics.more

