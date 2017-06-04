We're traveling to some of the most exquisite beach destinations around to help buyers search for their dream homes on the sand. Follow the entire process from start to finish as each episode introduces a prospective buyer and agent and takes us along for the entire journey of their search. And for these Beach Hunters, it's all about location, location, location.more
We're traveling to some of the most exquisite beach destinations ...More
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We're traveling to some of the most exquisite beach destinations around to help buyers search for their dream homes on the sand. Follow the entire process from start to finish as each episode introduces a prospective buyer and agent and takes us along for the entire journey of their search. And for these Beach Hunters, it's all about location, location, location.
About this Show
Beach Hunters
We're traveling to some of the most exquisite beach destinations around to help buyers search for their dream homes on the sand. Follow the entire process from start to finish as each episode introduces a prospective buyer and agent and takes us along for the entire journey of their search. And for these Beach Hunters, it's all about location, location, location.