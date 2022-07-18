This stranger-than-fiction true crime thriller explores the phenomenon of phrogging -- people secretly living inside someone else's home. From the man in the attic to the creeper in the crawl space, each episode features firsthand accounts of survivors sharing the most skin crawling, twisted and truly terrifying stories. Along with interviews and key archive materials, cinematic re-creations bring the clues and confrontations to life. This series proves that there may actually be monsters under the bed.more
This stranger-than-fiction true crime thriller explores the pheno...More
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This stranger-than-fiction true crime thriller explores the phenomenon of phrogging -- people secretly living inside someone else's home. From the man in the attic to the creeper in the crawl space, each episode features firsthand accounts of survivors sharing the most skin crawling, twisted and truly terrifying stories. Along with interviews and key archive materials, cinematic re-creations bring the clues and confrontations to life. This series proves that there may actually be monsters under the bed.
About this Show
Phrogging: Hider in My House
This stranger-than-fiction true crime thriller explores the phenomenon of phrogging -- people secretly living inside someone else's home. From the man in the attic to the creeper in the crawl space, each episode features firsthand accounts of survivors sharing the most skin crawling, twisted and truly terrifying stories. Along with interviews and key archive materials, cinematic re-creations bring the clues and confrontations to life. This series proves that there may actually be monsters under the bed.