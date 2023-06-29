From Executive Producer David Chang comes a radical twist on cooking competition as chefs live in complete isolation and anonymously rank each other’s food via a series of blind tastings. With their identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.more
From Executive Producer David Chang comes a radical twist on cook...More
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From Executive Producer David Chang comes a radical twist on cooking competition as chefs live in complete isolation and anonymously rank each other’s food via a series of blind tastings. With their identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.
About this Show
Secret Chef
From Executive Producer David Chang comes a radical twist on cooking competition as chefs live in complete isolation and anonymously rank each other’s food via a series of blind tastings. With their identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.