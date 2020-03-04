7 seasons available (54 episodes)

Tournament of ChampionsTournament of Champions

Food Network and host Guy Fieri gather some of the world's greatest chefs for the most-intense culinary competition ever held. Emotions run high in the single-elimination, sudden-death bracket tournament as the competitors face off in head-to-head battles to stay alive. As the pressure mounts, shocking surprises unfold both inside and outside the arena. All the chefs have the talent and skill to walk away with the ultimate championship title in food, but only one will win the Tournament of Champions.more

Food Network and host Guy Fieri gather some of the world's greate...More

Starring: Guy Fieri

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2020
  • hd

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About this Show

Tournament of Champions

Food Network and host Guy Fieri gather some of the world's greatest chefs for the most-intense culinary competition ever held. Emotions run high in the single-elimination, sudden-death bracket tournament as the competitors face off in head-to-head battles to stay alive. As the pressure mounts, shocking surprises unfold both inside and outside the arena. All the chefs have the talent and skill to walk away with the ultimate championship title in food, but only one will win the Tournament of Champions.

Starring: Guy Fieri

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2020
  • hd

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