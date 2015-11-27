These are the grisly stories of wives who have committed violent crimes against their husbands or lovers. Dr. Casey Jordan, an attorney and criminologist, will use her forensic expertise to interview the women who committed horrifying crimes against the ones they once loved.more
These are the grisly stories of wives who have committed violent ...More
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These are the grisly stories of wives who have committed violent crimes against their husbands or lovers. Dr. Casey Jordan, an attorney and criminologist, will use her forensic expertise to interview the women who committed horrifying crimes against the ones they once loved.
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Wives With Knives
These are the grisly stories of wives who have committed violent crimes against their husbands or lovers. Dr. Casey Jordan, an attorney and criminologist, will use her forensic expertise to interview the women who committed horrifying crimes against the ones they once loved.