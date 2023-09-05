ALL RISE!! Divorce Court has a new face and what's better than being gorgeous with a gavel!? Judge Star Jones will now preside over the highs & the lows of relationships with her wisdom, experience & struggles. Join us through the tears, laughter, truth & realness! more
ALL RISE!! Divorce Court has a new face and what's better than b...More
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ALL RISE!! Divorce Court has a new face and what's better than being gorgeous with a gavel!? Judge Star Jones will now preside over the highs & the lows of relationships with her wisdom, experience & struggles. Join us through the tears, laughter, truth & realness!
About this Show
Divorce Court
ALL RISE!! Divorce Court has a new face and what's better than being gorgeous with a gavel!? Judge Star Jones will now preside over the highs & the lows of relationships with her wisdom, experience & struggles. Join us through the tears, laughter, truth & realness!