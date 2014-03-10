Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.more
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal...More
Starring: Ronnie RothsteinMara UrshelRandy Fenoli
Add Max to any Hulu plan starting at an additional $9.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply. HBO content available via Hulu. Additional content only available via Max app. Hulu with Max is only accessible in the U.S. and certain U.S. territories where a high-speed broadband connection is available. Use of Max is subject to its own terms and conditions, see max.com/terms-of-use/en-us for details. Programming and content subject to change. Max is used under license. ©2024 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved. TM & © DC.
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
Starring: Ronnie RothsteinMara UrshelRandy Fenoli
About this Show
Say Yes to the Dress
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
Starring: Ronnie RothsteinMara UrshelRandy Fenoli