Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK

RealityTV Series • 2018

Fixing the sins of the skin, four talented tattoo artists transform extreme-inking di...more

Fixing the sins of the skin, four talented tattoo artists transfo...More

Episode 1

Episode 1

This week, Uzzi rids Mike of his extreme inking; Alice helps Jade be less muggy, while Sketch gives Grenfell Tower survivors Marcio and Andreia a tattoo to remember their baby son.
Episode 2

Episode 2

This week, Sketch impeaches Lewy’s presidential portrait, Pash covers Rihanna’s regretful reminder and Alice creates an original design for Ellie, who survived an acid attack.
Episode 3

Episode 3

This week, Uzzi covers Daniel’s top shelf blunder, Sketch celebrates Grandad Pete’s life of Grime and Alice is helping Jemma to ditch her diabolical dating days.
Episode 4

Episode 4

This week, Pash covers Pete’s offensive ink, Sketch helps Sam with a backdoor blunder and Uzzi knocks back Chrissy’s less than charming chat up line.
Episode 5

Episode 5

This week, Jade’s friendship tat is laid to rest, Uzzi crops Foston’s farming tat and Pash works on Charlie, a hero policeman who survived the London Bridge Terror attack.
Episode 6

Episode 6

This week, Sketch deals with Louis’ pig of a tattoo, Alice covers a cheeky tribute to Ruth’s son and Uzzi creates an original for coma survivor Mitch.
Episode 7

Episode 7

This week, Pash covers William’s cheeky self-portrait, Uzzi gives Josh a helping hand, Sketch helps Leanne send Sonia packing and Alice gives world champion toe wrestler Alan his first ink.
Episode 8

Episode 8

This week, Sketch deletes Steve’s disastrous dare, Pash covers Justin’s X-rated etching and Uzzi helps Oli who has a tattoo tribute to his mate flopping in Malia.
Episode 9

Episode 9

This week, Sketch tackles Layton’s disastrous dare, Alice takes pity on Teresa and her kitty and Uzzi sorts out Sean’s crustacean situation.
Episode 10

Episode 10

This week, Pash de-crowns Izzy’s regal writing, Alice kicks Baliee’s terrible tattoo into touch and Uzzi stops traffic with his cover for naughty Nanny Dawn.
Episode 11

Episode 11

This week, Sketch deals with Lee’s world cup wobble, Pash sorts Daniel’s not-so flattering memento to his man-boobs and Uzzi sends Chelsea’s stoner slip-up up in smoke.
Episode 12

Episode 12

This week, Sketch tucks away Andy’s massive mishap, Alice cleans up Sam’s idiotic inking and Uzzi and Pash team up to tackle Joe’s ginormous sleazy slogan.
Episode 13

Episode 13

This week, Sketch invalidates Kieran’s raunchy rear-end request; Alice spices up superfan Hugo’s life; Pash sorts out Shelly’s preposterous poem and Uzzi reigns in Craig’s horrible horse tattoo.

Fixing the sins of the skin, four talented tattoo artists transform extreme-inking disasters into walking works of art as clients with regrettable tattoos visit their pop-up parlor for a badly needed body art consultation. Do you have a rude tattoo? A holiday mistake? Or the dreaded name of an ex-partner? Then you've come to the right place...

