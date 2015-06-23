Fixing the sins of the skin, four talented tattoo artists transform extreme-inking disasters into walking works of art as clients with regrettable tattoos visit their pop-up parlor for a badly needed body art consultation. Do you have a rude tattoo? A holiday mistake? Or the dreaded name of an ex-partner? Then you've come to the right place...more
Fixing the sins of the skin, four talented tattoo artists transfo...More
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Fixing the sins of the skin, four talented tattoo artists transform extreme-inking disasters into walking works of art as clients with regrettable tattoos visit their pop-up parlor for a badly needed body art consultation. Do you have a rude tattoo? A holiday mistake? Or the dreaded name of an ex-partner? Then you've come to the right place...
About this Show
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK
Fixing the sins of the skin, four talented tattoo artists transform extreme-inking disasters into walking works of art as clients with regrettable tattoos visit their pop-up parlor for a badly needed body art consultation. Do you have a rude tattoo? A holiday mistake? Or the dreaded name of an ex-partner? Then you've come to the right place...