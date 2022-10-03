Meet, Marry, Murder

Award-winner Helen Hunt narrates the stories of U.S. homicide cases in which spouses were killed by their partners. Each story is told by family, friends and colleagues who best knew them, and the investigators committed to finding out the truth. With chilling storylines of romance, betrayal and greed, detective intrigue, and more, the series digs into relationships that turned deadly. From a husband who broadcasts his intent to kill his wife on social media to a woman driven to commit murder for a life insurance payout, the series uncovers a world of scenarios that end in murder.