Award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs in his brand-new competition series, GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS. This time, he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than just a great idea. As he pushes contestants to their limits through a series of relentless challenges, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Being the last entrepreneur standing will earn the winner a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay -- the only angel investor.more

Starring: Gordon Ramsay

