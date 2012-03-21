Duck Dynasty

11 seasons available (131 episodes)

Duck DynastyDuck Dynasty

Meet the Robertsons, a Louisiana bayou family living the American dream. A mom-and-pop operation, the Duck Commander business has become a sporting empire by making top-of-the-line duck calls and decoys.more

Meet the Robertsons, a Louisiana bayou family living the American...More

TVPGRealityTV Series2012
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Robertsons' Best Shot
Si the Inventor
Si and Order
Strange Christmas Gifts
Naughty or Nice
The Haunted House at Duck Commander
No Guts, No Gory
Si Wants to Make an Instructional Golf Video
Si's Golf Lessons
The Jerky Boys and "The Flying Flea"
Phil and Miss Kay Discuss Their Will With Willie
Miss Kay's Perfect Turtle
Si's Work Ethic
Sadie's Blossoming
John Luke: Under the Influence
Sneak Peek of John Luke After Dentist
Si's "Pur-Nurple" Flavored Duck Call
Si's Taxidermy Plans
Jase Stinks up Willie's House
Jase, the Early Bird
Si's Football Story
Si's Hand Signals and Their Meanings
Phil Takes the Granddaughters Fishing
Si's Dating Tips
Phil and Kay Renew Their Vows
Si's Phony Phone Call
Duck Digest-Aloha, Robertsons!
Si's Rated R Movies and Willie's New Desks
Duck Digest: Battle of the Brothers
Si's Storytelling Skills
Duck Digest: Battle of the Brothers
Duck Digest-Si-amese Twins
Willie and Si Get Cuffed
Duck Digest-Bass Man Standing
Redneck Swag
Jase's Wedding Ring
Dress Shopping
Family Values
Hardly Working
Willie Takes Si to the Arcade
Crazy Eyes
Duck Digest: Hallu-Si-nations
Duck Digest: Let's Go Hunting, Deer
Korie and Missy Decide to Go Hunting
Duck Digest: Here Lizard, Lizard
The Pet Photographer
Sunday Drivers
Unknown Facts About the Robertsons
Unknown Facts About the Robertsons
Camping With Willie
Duck Digest, Duck Season Eve
Duck Digest: Can't Hardly Weight
Willie's Workout
Si's Storytelling Skills
Duck Digest: I'm Dreaming of a Redneck Christmas
Duck Digest: Drag Me to Glory
Duck Digest: Duck No We Won't Go
Uniforms
Bootleg Building
Catch Phrases
Duck Digest: Good Morning West Monroe
Duck Digest: Spring Pong Cleaning
Duck Digest: Fowl Play
Duck Digest: Sweatin' Bullets
Mountain Man
Pizza vs. Toast
Duck Digest - Si-Yonara
Duck Digest-Truck Commander
Momma's Boy
Workin' With Family

About this Show

Duck Dynasty

Meet the Robertsons, a Louisiana bayou family living the American dream. A mom-and-pop operation, the Duck Commander business has become a sporting empire by making top-of-the-line duck calls and decoys.

TVPGRealityTV Series2012
  • hd

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