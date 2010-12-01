1 season available (10 episodes)

Storage WarsStorage Wars

A&E presents the new original real-life series “Storage Wars,” which follows four professional buyers and their teams as they scour repossessed storage units in search of hidden treasure. Part gamblers, part detectives, these seasoned veterans have found everything from coffins to the world’s most valuable comic book collection, paying as little as ten dollars for items valued in the millions.more

A&E presents the new original real-life series “Storage Wars,” wh...More

Starring: Thom Beers

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureTV Series2010
  • hd

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About this Show

Storage Wars

A&E presents the new original real-life series “Storage Wars,” which follows four professional buyers and their teams as they scour repossessed storage units in search of hidden treasure. Part gamblers, part detectives, these seasoned veterans have found everything from coffins to the world’s most valuable comic book collection, paying as little as ten dollars for items valued in the millions.

Starring: Thom Beers

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureTV Series2010
  • hd

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