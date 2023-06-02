Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Searching for Soul FoodSearching for Soul Food

“Searching for Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru, and Los Angeles. “Searching for Soul Food” is directed by Rodney Lucas and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Ali Brown. Traci Curry serves as the showrunner. “Searching for Soul Food” is produced by Woodman Park Productions (an All3Media America Company), De La Revolucion, and Ventureland.more

“Searching for Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa ...More

Starring: Alisa Reynolds

TVMALifestyleDocuseriesRealityLifestyle & CultureTravelCooking & FoodTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Cooking with Chef Alisa featuring Lionel Boyce
Cooking with Chef Alisa featuring Rutina Wesley
Cooking with Chef Alisa ft Adrianna Adarme and Alex Hill
Searching for Soul Food - Teaser
Searching For Soul Food - Trailer

About this Show

Searching for Soul Food

“Searching for Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru, and Los Angeles. “Searching for Soul Food” is directed by Rodney Lucas and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Ali Brown. Traci Curry serves as the showrunner. “Searching for Soul Food” is produced by Woodman Park Productions (an All3Media America Company), De La Revolucion, and Ventureland.

Starring: Alisa Reynolds

TVMALifestyleDocuseriesRealityLifestyle & CultureTravelCooking & FoodTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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