A beautiful teenager is found naked and shot to death in a city park. With no evidence to work with, rookie detective Andre Lowe struggles to unravel the mystery. But the viciousness of her mysterious death evokes the sympathy of the entire Homicide Unit.more
A beautiful teenager is found naked and shot to death in a city p...More
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A beautiful teenager is found naked and shot to death in a city park. With no evidence to work with, rookie detective Andre Lowe struggles to unravel the mystery. But the viciousness of her mysterious death evokes the sympathy of the entire Homicide Unit.
About this Show
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta
A beautiful teenager is found naked and shot to death in a city park. With no evidence to work with, rookie detective Andre Lowe struggles to unravel the mystery. But the viciousness of her mysterious death evokes the sympathy of the entire Homicide Unit.