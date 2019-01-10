1 season available (6 episodes)

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad AtlantaThe First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta

A beautiful teenager is found naked and shot to death in a city park. With no evidence to work with, rookie detective Andre Lowe struggles to unravel the mystery. But the viciousness of her mysterious death evokes the sympathy of the entire Homicide Unit.more

A beautiful teenager is found naked and shot to death in a city p...More

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2019
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Det. Klein on How He Investigate Homicides
Det. Summer R. Benton on Being a Woman in the Homicide Unit
How Social Media Helps Homicide Investigations
How the Homicide Unit Works Together
What Keeps the Homicide Unit Going
Why I Became A Homicide Detective

About this Show

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta

A beautiful teenager is found naked and shot to death in a city park. With no evidence to work with, rookie detective Andre Lowe struggles to unravel the mystery. But the viciousness of her mysterious death evokes the sympathy of the entire Homicide Unit.

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2019
  • hd

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