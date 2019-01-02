6 seasons available (77 episodes)

The Masked SingerThe Masked Singer

Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.more

Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomeno...More

Starring: Nick CannonKen JeongJenny McCarthy

TVPGMusicRealityGame ShowsTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Season 14 First Look

About this Show

The Masked Singer

Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Starring: Nick CannonKen JeongJenny McCarthyNicole ScherzingerRobin Thicke

TVPGMusicRealityGame ShowsTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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