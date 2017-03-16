2 seasons available (14 episodes)

Hustle & SoulHustle & Soul

Chef Lawrence is on a mission to elevate The Pink Tea Cup to Michelin Star status. But staff drama, jealousy, power struggles & love triangles get in the way of his dream.more

Chef Lawrence is on a mission to elevate The Pink Tea Cup to Mich...More

TV14Lifestyle & CultureBlack StoriesCooking & FoodRealityTV Series2017
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Behind the Scenes on How to Make the Perfect Paella with Chef LP

Everything You Need to Know About Season 1

A Sneak Peek at Season 2!

Candice Feels Backstabbed

Sana's Promotion

Spilling Candice's Tea

Messed Up Tickets

About this Show

Hustle & Soul

Chef Lawrence is on a mission to elevate The Pink Tea Cup to Michelin Star status. But staff drama, jealousy, power struggles & love triangles get in the way of his dream.

TV14Lifestyle & CultureBlack StoriesCooking & FoodRealityTV Series2017
  • hd

You May Also Like

Bong AppetitTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Divorce CourtTV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (1999)
The Rap GameTVPG • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2015)
Dish NationTVPG • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Married to MedicineTV14 • Black Stories, Romance • TV Series (2013)
PowerTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
My Super Sweet 16TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Basketball Wives LATV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2011)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Flavor of LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2006)
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have NotsTV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2013)
The GameTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
College HillTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2007)
Queen SugarTV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
The Carmichael ShowTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.