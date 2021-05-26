3 seasons available (29 episodes)

Crime Scene KitchenCrime Scene Kitchen

Bakers must decode what type of dessert was made using just crumbs and a few elusive clues.more

Bakers must decode what type of dessert was made using just crumb...More

Starring: Joel McHaleCurtis StoneYolanda Gampp

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureGame ShowsCooking & FoodTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Preview: This Summer's Sweetest Hit from "Crime Scene Kitchen"
Preview: What Was Just Baked? from "Crime Scene Kitchen"
Preview: What Was Just Baked In This Kitchen?
A Winning Recipe: Luis and Natalie
The Champions Are Revealed from "Finale"
The Kitchen is Heating Up As Time Is Running Out from "Finale"
Lorie & Jason Decide On The Dessert from "Finale"
One Of These Contestants Is Stressed from "Finale"
Yolanda's Birthday Bonanza Explosion Cake from "Finale"
Blood Is Thicker Than Batter
We FOUGHT To The End: Amanda and Erinn from "Finale"
Building A Butter Cream Dam Cake from "Fight Until the Batter End"
Ken Jeong Reviews This Opera Cake from "Fight Until the Batter End"
Pouring Sugar Syrup Causes Major Problems from "Fight Until the Batter End"
This Week's Mystery Dessert Is Revealed!
What's An Opera Torte? from "Fight Until the Batter End"
The Best Of Joel McHale
Quarter Final Introduction from "The Rise and Fall"
The Showpiece Desert Is... from "The Rise and Fall"
We Are NOT Detectives: Donte and Cory
Cake Interview With Shania and Hope
How Sure Are You This Is Pie? from "Red, White and Clue"
The Mystery Pie Has Everyone Guessing from "Red, White and Clue"
This Cake Is A Slip and Slide from "Red, White and Clue"
Blood Sweat And Tears Without The Blood: Jay and Thuy-Linh
Was The Croquembouche The Fall Of This Team?
Shut Your Pie Holes
Is That A False Clue? from "Decisions, Decisions"
How To Cake It: Black Forest Cake from "Crime Scene Kitchen"
How To Cake It: Carrot Cake from "Crime Scene Kitchen"
Second Guessing: Natasha and Anthony
Are You Getting Irritated? from "Meet the Competition"
Don't Underestimate Me from "Meet the Competition"
Inspecting The Crime Scene from "Meet the Competition"
They Forgot To Take The Acetate Off from "Meet the Competition"
An Active Criminal Investigation
At Least Four of the Teams Will Be Wrong
Chocolate Macaron
Did Our Nerves Get The Best Of Us?
Hey Guys, How You Doing
I Have No Idea How It Works
First Look
Mysterious Things Happening in This Kitchen

About this Show

Crime Scene Kitchen

Bakers must decode what type of dessert was made using just crumbs and a few elusive clues.

Starring: Joel McHaleCurtis StoneYolanda Gampp

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureGame ShowsCooking & FoodTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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