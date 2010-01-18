American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.more
American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they trave...More
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American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.
About this Show
American Pickers
American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.