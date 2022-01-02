1 season available (1 episode)

Chef Gordon Ramsay scours the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar. Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one." Ramsay firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the next level, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Chefs compete for a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and the title of "Next Level Chef."more

Chef Gordon Ramsay scours the country for the very best line cook...More

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2022
Exclusive Behind The Scenes Look

Nyesha Shares Her Journey About Being A Chef

Preview: Competing At Every Level

You Gotta Earn It

First Look: We're Taking This Competition To A New Level

Preview: Gordon Ramsay Like You Have Never Seen Him Before

Preview: Taking Cooking Competitions To A Whole New Level

Next Level Chef

