8 photographers. 1 shot at the ultimate exposure. Exposure is a competition series where contestants compete for a photography gig that could change one of their lives forever. They’ll put their creativity - and their emotions - on the line in a series of challenges that cover every aspect of phone photography - from art and food to sports and music. It’s time to take your best shot.more
8 photographers. 1 shot at the ultimate exposure. Exposure is a c...More
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8 photographers. 1 shot at the ultimate exposure. Exposure is a competition series where contestants compete for a photography gig that could change one of their lives forever. They’ll put their creativity - and their emotions - on the line in a series of challenges that cover every aspect of phone photography - from art and food to sports and music. It’s time to take your best shot.
About this Show
Exposure
8 photographers. 1 shot at the ultimate exposure. Exposure is a competition series where contestants compete for a photography gig that could change one of their lives forever. They’ll put their creativity - and their emotions - on the line in a series of challenges that cover every aspect of phone photography - from art and food to sports and music. It’s time to take your best shot.