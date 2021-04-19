About this Show
Exposure
8 photographers. 1 shot at the ultimate exposure. Exposure is a competition series where contestants compete for a photography gig that could change one of their lives forever. They’ll put their creativity - and their emotions - on the line in a series of challenges that cover every aspect of phone photography - from art and food to sports and music. It’s time to take your best shot.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month