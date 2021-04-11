About this Show
Love Island (USA)
Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND, from ITV Entertainment, will be hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings to compete in naughtier games and sexier challenges. Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.