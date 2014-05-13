Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.more
Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home b...More
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Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.
About this Show
Fixer Upper
Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.