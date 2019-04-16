*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*
About this Show
Your Home, Made Perfect UK
The ground-breaking property makeover series is back, but with a difference. This time Angela Scanlon is joined by a pool of six incredible cutting-edge architects who will be transforming problematic homes into dream homes with the magic of virtual reality. Imagine stepping inside your home, and suddenly it’s transformed beyond your wildest dreams, without ever opening a can of paint or lifting a single brick. Cutting-edge virtual reality and visual effects enable people to see what the future of their home could look like, before building it in reality. Never before have plans come to life like this: people can instantly explore a stunning transformation of their bedroom, walk around an incredible double-height kitchen or see how adding a gigantic picture window will turn a dingy lounge into a show-stopping sitting room. In each episode, a family will be presented with two radically different designs by two extraordinary architects, before deciding which to make a reality.
Starring: Angela Scanlon