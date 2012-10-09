2 seasons available (23 episodes)

Abby's Ultimate Dance CompetitionAbby's Ultimate Dance Competition

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, the new showing staring Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller continues the dance craze on Lifetime.more

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, the new showing staring Dance ...More

Starring: Kevin MannoAbby Lee MillerRichard Jackson

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureDanceTV Series1970
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
12 Emotional Moments from Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition
39 Things You Might Have Missed from Season 1's Finale

About this Show

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, the new showing staring Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller continues the dance craze on Lifetime.

Starring: Kevin MannoAbby Lee MillerRichard JacksonRachelle Rak

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureDanceTV Series1970
  • hd

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