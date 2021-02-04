1 season available (6 episodes)

Your Garden Made PerfectYour Garden Made Perfect

Following on from the successful series, Your Home Made Perfect, Angela Scanlon is back with a brand-new series, Your Garden Made Perfect. This show gives home-owners the opportunity to see their outside spaces transformed into breath-taking wonderlands. Using the latest visual technologies, radically different designs are showcased digitally before going on to be built in real life. As well as big budgets and mega plots, there are also clever low-cost reinventions of small spaces too, packed with tips and tricks to inspire people at home to get stuck in themselves. Each episode features two stories. One big budget transformation, where two designers compete using virtual reality to solve garden disasters and one low-cost transformation which uses cutting edge visual effects to reveal ingenious low-cost hacks to inspire any outdoor space. We can reveal how the gardens look from day to night, through the changing seasons and for years to come.more

Following on from the successful series, Your Home Made Perfect, ...More

Starring: Angela Scanlon

Lifestyle & CultureHome & GardenHome & GardenLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenLifestyle & CultureTV Series2021

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Your Garden Made Perfect

Following on from the successful series, Your Home Made Perfect, Angela Scanlon is back with a brand-new series, Your Garden Made Perfect. This show gives home-owners the opportunity to see their outside spaces transformed into breath-taking wonderlands. Using the latest visual technologies, radically different designs are showcased digitally before going on to be built in real life. As well as big budgets and mega plots, there are also clever low-cost reinventions of small spaces too, packed with tips and tricks to inspire people at home to get stuck in themselves. Each episode features two stories. One big budget transformation, where two designers compete using virtual reality to solve garden disasters and one low-cost transformation which uses cutting edge visual effects to reveal ingenious low-cost hacks to inspire any outdoor space. We can reveal how the gardens look from day to night, through the changing seasons and for years to come.

Starring: Angela Scanlon

Lifestyle & CultureHome & GardenHome & GardenLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenLifestyle & CultureTV Series2021

You May Also Like

First-Time Buyer
Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Impossible Builds
Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2018)
Escape from the City
Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2019)
Farmhouse Facelift
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
The Apartment (TV)
Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2018)
Holmes Family Effect
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
Bundle & SaveBundle & Save
logos
Includes Hulu (plan of your choice), Disney+, and ESPN+.
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
DISNEY+, ESPN+,
Hulu + Live TV
Monthly price
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$69.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad-freeEndless entertainment with Disney+, ad-free
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad-free
Live sports with ESPN+, now on HuluLive sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
Live sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Espanol Add-onEspanol Add-on
Espanol Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.