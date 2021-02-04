About this Show
Your Garden Made Perfect
Following on from the successful series, Your Home Made Perfect, Angela Scanlon is back with a brand-new series, Your Garden Made Perfect. This show gives home-owners the opportunity to see their outside spaces transformed into breath-taking wonderlands. Using the latest visual technologies, radically different designs are showcased digitally before going on to be built in real life. As well as big budgets and mega plots, there are also clever low-cost reinventions of small spaces too, packed with tips and tricks to inspire people at home to get stuck in themselves. Each episode features two stories. One big budget transformation, where two designers compete using virtual reality to solve garden disasters and one low-cost transformation which uses cutting edge visual effects to reveal ingenious low-cost hacks to inspire any outdoor space. We can reveal how the gardens look from day to night, through the changing seasons and for years to come.
Starring: Angela Scanlon