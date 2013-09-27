9 seasons available (107 episodes)

MasterChef JuniorMasterChef Junior

Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.more

Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challeng...More

TVPGFamilyTeenRealityCooking & FoodTV Series2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Ivy Successfully Flambes Her Prawns from "Where's Walnuts?"
Someone's Dream Will Go Up In Flames from "Where's Walnuts?"
The Young Chefs Race To Finish Their Dishes from "Where's Walnuts?"
Che Spiotta Returns To The MasterChef Kitchen from "Where's Walnuts?"
Cruz Reckons He Could Take Down Aarón Sánchez from "Where's Walnuts?"
A Fiery Elimination Challenge Is Next from "Where's Walnuts?"
Gordon Checks In With Ivy from "Where's Walnuts?"
Gordon Checks-In On Ciara from "Where's Walnuts?"
Liya Blushes Over Che from "Where's Walnuts?"
The Mystery Box Item Is Revealed from "Where's Walnuts?"
Preview: Turn Up The Heat Or Go Down In Flames from "Where's Walnuts?"
Time Runs Out from "Where's Walnuts?"
Aaron Gets Daphne A Gift from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Blue Team Undercooks Chicken And Gordon Is Upset from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Ciara Messes Up The Quinoa from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Daphne's Baby Shower Reveal from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
The Girl's Team Is Doing Very Well from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Gordon Yells At Freddy from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Gordon, Daphne And Aarón Check In With Grayson from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Gordon, Daphne And Aarón Check In With Liya from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Next time On MasterChef Junior It's Boys Vs Girls from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Team Challenge, Boys Vs Girls from "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower"
Kitchen Heroes: That's Raw
The Donut Hole Challenge Is Introduced from "Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose"
An Elimination Challenge That Really Stinks
Freddy Flirts With Tilly
Molly Wants To Make Monkey Fish from "Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose"
Mystery Box Reveal from "Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose"
Special Guest Tilly Ramsay Joins The Kitchen from "Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose"
There Are Only Seconds Left To Finish Cooking from "Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose"
Tilly Ramsay Enters The Kitchen And Brings Donuts from "Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose"
Preview: Donut Miss This Special Guest from "Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose"
Disaster For Molly As She Drops Some Chicken from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
First Field Challenge from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
Gordon Checks The Scotch Eggs from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
Gordon Ramsay Has Pep Talk With Freddy from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
Junior Cooks Travel Back In Time from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
Maclain Gives The Captains Armband To A'dan from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
Molly Is The Grill Master from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
Molly Served Raw Chicken from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
A Trip Back To Medieval Times from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
Two Knights Face Off In A Joust from "Junior Edition: All's Fair at Ren Faire"
Daphne Makes A Pizza from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
First Team And Mystery Box Challenge Is Next from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
The First Team Challenge And The Blindfold Challenge from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
Ivy Loves Cooking Because It Calms Her Down from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
Kids Rush To Finish Their Salmon Dish from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
Liya Knows She Isn't Going Home This Week from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
Pizza Team Challenge Comes To An End from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
Preview: MasterChef Junior Is Joust Getting Started from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
The Record Holder For Highest Pizza Toss Visits The Kitchen from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
Preview: A Pint-Size Team Challenge With A Twist from "Junior Edition: Taste It, Make It"
Daphne and Aarón Check In On Ivy from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
The Gloves Come Off, Take A Look At The Biggest Season To Date from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
Gordon Ramsay Checks In With Liya from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
Gordon Ramsay Introduces The First Challenge from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
Gordon, Daphne And Aarón Reveal The Grand Prize from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
Grayson Impresses Daphne And Aarón With His Food Vocabulary from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
The Junior Chefs Enter The Kitchen And Meet The Judges from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
The Junior Chefs Receive Their Aprons from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
The Kids Take Turns Getting A Mystery Ingredient From The Wall from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"
The Time Runs Out from "Junior Edition: Punch and Munch"

About this Show

MasterChef Junior

Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.

TVPGFamilyTeenRealityCooking & FoodTV Series2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

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