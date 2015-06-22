6 seasons available (147 episodes)

Forged in FireForged in Fire

Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.more

Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers...More

Starring: Wil Willis

TVPGCompetitionDocumentariesRealityHistoryTV Series2015
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Top 5 Short Swords in History
Dave Baker Answers Fan Questions
Ring Hilted Sword Home Follow Tour
Pipe Tomahawks Home Forge Challenge
Bardiche Home Follow Tour
Steel Takedown Bow Home Follow Tour
Tournament Finals Home Follow Tour
Tournament Round 4 Home Forge Challenge
Tournament Round 3 Home Forge Challenge
Tournament Round 2 Home Forge Challenge
Farm Tool Blade Tests
Mortuary Sword Tests
Tournament Round 1 Home Forge Challenge
Landsknecht Sword Home Forge Challenge
The Landsknecht Sword Tests
Damascus Steel Knife Tests
Steel Crossbow Home Forge Challenge
The Kill Bill Katana Tests
Survival Knife Tests
Qinglong Ji Home Forge Challenge
The Qinglong Ji Tests
Whiskey Barrel Knife Tests
Sengese Home Forge Challenge
The Sengese Tests
Serrated Knife Tests
Arming Sword Strength Test
Railroad Spike Knife Tests
San Mai Knife Tests
Sawback Hunting Sword Home Forge Challenge
The Dreaded Antler Chop Test
Kilij Home Forge Challenge
The Kilij Kill Test
Anthropomorphic Sword Home Forge Challenge
Anthropomorphic Sword Kill Tests
Rigorous Friction Folder Tests
Small Sword Tests
Smallsword Home Forge Challenge
Bicycle-Damascus Blades Tested
Ring Blades Tested
Wind and Fire Wheels Home Forge Challenge
Multitool Knife Tests
Pioneer Sword Tests
The Sawback Hunting Sword Tests
The Glaive Guisarme Tests
The KA-BAR Fighting Knife Tests
Bagh Nakh Blade Tests
Bolt Chop Blade Tests
The Kelewang Tests
The San Mai Challenge
Forging Hatchets from Steel Shapes
The Lion Spear Tests
Spring Steel Challenge
Spring Steel Knives Tested
The Bulletproof Blade Tests
Naval Cutlass Home Forge Challenge
Forging Blades with Motorcycle Parts
Motorcycle Blade Tests
The German Halberd Tests
The Scottish Dirk Tests
The Coal Forge Challenge
The Navaja Tests
European Daggers Tested
The Zande Spears Tested
The Ice Block Challenge
The Karabela Tests
Chinese Dao Tests
Trench Knife Tests
Blades from Cannon Scrap Metal
Knives Break in Strength Test
Forging Friction Folders

About this Show

Forged in Fire

Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.

Starring: Wil Willis

TVPGCompetitionDocumentariesRealityHistoryTV Series2015
  • hd

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