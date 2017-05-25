1 season available (12 episodes)

Beat ShazamBeat Shazam

Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, "Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.more

Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host a...More

Starring: Jamie Foxx

TVPGFamilyMusicRealityGame ShowsTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Beat Shazam

Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, "Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.

Starring: Jamie Foxx

TVPGFamilyMusicRealityGame ShowsTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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