Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, "Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.more
Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host a...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, "Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.
About this Show
Beat Shazam
Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, "Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.