1 season available (1 episode)

Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our DestinyLatinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny

Journalist John Quiñones speaks with Eva Longoria, Ramón Rodríguez, Gina Torres, Eugenio Derbez, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos and others exploring why Latino representation matters.more

Journalist John Quiñones speaks with Eva Longoria, Ramón Rodrígue...More

Starring: John Quiñones

Award Shows & EventsLocal NewsTV Series2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month*.

*Price will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024. Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny - Trailer

About this Show

Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny

Journalist John Quiñones speaks with Eva Longoria, Ramón Rodríguez, Gina Torres, Eugenio Derbez, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos and others exploring why Latino representation matters.

Starring: John Quiñones

Award Shows & EventsLocal NewsTV Series2024
  • hd

You May Also Like

Oscars 95 | NominationsAward Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2023)
On The Red Carpet At The EmmysAward Shows & Events, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2024)
The 76th Emmys: A Night of FirstsAward Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
The 2024 Fox Fall PreviewAward Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
GMA Road to the OscarsEntertainment News, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
Disney 100: A Century of Dreams -- A Special Edition of 20/20Documentaries, News Magazine • TV Series (2023)
Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway ThereTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2024)
The Year: Countdown to 2024Not Rated • Holiday, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2023)
The Year: 2023News • TV Series (2023)
AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey SpecialTVPG • News, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Secret Life of Diddy: A Special Edition of 20/20News, Crime • TV Series (2024)
ABC News Special: The Race for the White HouseAward Shows & Events, Political • TV Series (2024)
Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water - A Conversation with Robin RobertsTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2023)
ABC News Presidential Debate: Race for the White HousePolitical, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2024)
The Latin Music Revolution: A Soul of a Nation PresentationDocumentaries, Music • TV Series (2023)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
logo
With Ads
logo
No Ads
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.^
$17.99/mo.^
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Hulu (With Ads) will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu (No Ads) will increase to $18.99/month on 10/17/2024.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.