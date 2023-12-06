COURT CAM takes you inside America's most dramatic courtroom moments. From frightening outbursts to furious judges, this series brings you back to where it happened for the story behind the story. Hosted by Dan Abrams, Court Cam will also include interviews with judges, witnesses, and victims to tell the true crime story behind the wildest, most emotional court moments caught on video.more
COURT CAM takes you inside America's most dramatic courtroom mome...More
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COURT CAM takes you inside America's most dramatic courtroom moments. From frightening outbursts to furious judges, this series brings you back to where it happened for the story behind the story. Hosted by Dan Abrams, Court Cam will also include interviews with judges, witnesses, and victims to tell the true crime story behind the wildest, most emotional court moments caught on video.
About this Show
Court Cam
COURT CAM takes you inside America's most dramatic courtroom moments. From frightening outbursts to furious judges, this series brings you back to where it happened for the story behind the story. Hosted by Dan Abrams, Court Cam will also include interviews with judges, witnesses, and victims to tell the true crime story behind the wildest, most emotional court moments caught on video.