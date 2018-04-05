2 seasons available (41 episodes)
2 seasons available
(41 episodes)
About this Show
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas. After partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast, celebrating milestones in Atlantic City – and settle in for an extended summer stay at the Shore, reliving their glory days together.
