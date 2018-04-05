2 seasons available

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas. After partying through Sin City, they ...more

Episode 1

It's Complicated

The gang heads to Las Vegas on another family vacation to meet Ronnie's baby. But, after Ronnie's relationship drama is blasted all over social media, no one knows what to expect from him.
Episode 2

Oh Canada

Vinny and Pauly head to Canada, Jwoww confronts the roomies, and the truth about Ronnie's relationship starts to reveal itself.
Episode 3

The Truth About Ronnie

The roommates rally around Ron as the truth about his relationship comes to light; the gang take to the casinos for a big win; and Jen returns to the suite for a face-to-face confrontation.
Episode 4

Heartbreak Hotel

Vinny is missing his boo, the Guido's get a special delivery from Staten Island, and Ronnie tries to pick up the pieces after an ugly incident with his baby mama.
Episode 5

Frenemies

Friendships are put to the test when Jenni goes all Jwoww on Angelina, and, Snooki is stuck in the middle, playing referee.
Episode 6

The Designation

Jenni says goodbye to Las Vegas and a night of partying has Pauly making some questionable decisions.
Episode 7

Four Guidos and a Baby

While Nicole and Jenni try to repair their relationship, Vinny and Pauly take theirs to the next level. And the guys end their Vegas trip with every little Guido's dream.
Episode 8

Back to Seaside

With Vegas in the rearview, the guidos take it back to 2009 with a trip to seaside where it all began.
Episode 9

Vinny and Angelina: A love story

Back in seaside things get messy between Vinny and Angelina, and the guidos enjoy a night in their old home
Episode 10

What a Drag

Deena finds out the gender of her little meatball, Ronnie make a surprise visit, and things get interesting when the guidos brings their significant others to Atlantic City to watch DJ Pauly D spin.
Episode 11

AWKWARD City

The arrival of Ronnie's baby mama, Jen, has the roomies in high alert as they try to celebrate Pauly's birthday in Atlantic City. And the Staten Island love story takes a weird turn.
Episode 12

Where's the Beach?

The guidos set their sights on the shore for one more epic vacation before summer ends. Angelina has her sights set on Vinny, and Snooki's ready to party like it's 2009.
Episode 13

Staten Island Smackdown

Snooki spirals, Mike inspires, and Angelina and Vinny's contentious relationship reaches the point of no return.
Episode 14

Jewish Barbie

Angelina and Vinny try to co-exist, Deena might not be the only meatball pregnant, and it's déjà vu, when Ronnie takes a dip in the hot tub with Angelina's friend.
Episode 15

Pork Roll or Taylor Ham?

The Guidos are missing their meatball Deena, so they decide to kidnap her. And, what happens when Ronnie invites Jewish Barbie to stay the night in his room?
Episode 16

Wallopin' in Manalapan

It's clap back season when the roomies go all HAM on the chooch who harasses them at the bar.
Episode 17

Ronnie Magro's Series of Unfortunate Events

On the season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Deena and the roomies fight against cancer. The spiral squad debate the meaning of life. And a mysterious call from Jen has Ronnie taking on even more drama in his life.
Episode 18

The United States vs. The Situation, Part 1

The Guidos are back, and this time they're rallying together to support Mike, because it's the week of sentencing for his tax evasion charges. Meanwhile, Jwoww's marriage is on the rocks, but she'd rather talk about Angelina's relationship than hers
Episode 19

The United States vs. The Situation, Part 2

What's proper court attire? Why does Ronnie have a black eye? And, how long of a sentence will the judge give Mike for tax evasion?
Episode 20

SECAUCUS!

Emotions are at an all time high as everyone tries to pick up the pieces after the shocking details of Mike's sentencing are revealed.
Episode 21

The Dude Ranch

With Mike's sentencing behind him, the roomies head up north to a dude ranch for a weekend getaway. The Guido's try to fish, Snooki drinks like a fish, and Vinny tells a spooky ghost story down by the camp fire.
Episode 22

Ranchelor Party

The girls invite Lauren's up to the dude Ranch for Mike's surprise bachelor party. However, Pauly and Vinny extended some invites of their own to a bunch of strippers…We have ourselves a situation!
Episode 23

Not Again

Wedding planning ramps up, The Guys show off their dance moves, and another Ronpage on social media has everyone asking a lot of questions.
Episode 24

Where's Ronnie?

It's wedding week for Mike and Lauren's and as everyone comes together for their big day, there's one person missing. Where's Ronnie?
Episode 25

Tuxedo Time

Ronnie, Vinny, and Pauly clear the air, and it's the day of Mike and Lauren's wedding and guess whose invited?
Episode 26

The Hitch-uation

"You are cordially invited to attend the wedding ceremony of Mike "The Situation." Yeah Buddy!"
Episode 27

The Hitch-uation, Part 2

The wedding continues as the drunken Guidos make best man speeches. Uncle Nino and baby mama Jenn square off for an epic showdown, and Pauly's got a surprise for the ages.

The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas. After partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast, celebrating milestones in Atlantic City – and settle in for an extended summer stay at the Shore, reliving their glory days together.

