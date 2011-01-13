2 seasons available (13 episodes)

Beyond Scared StraightBeyond Scared Straight

Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.more

Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today...More

TV14CrimeRealityDocuseriesTV Series2011
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Female Teen Meets a Former Pimp
Teen Gets Closer to Her Dad After Jail Tour
A Teen Has to Be Restrained
A Teen Sees What It's Like to Be a Snitch
Teen Talks On the Phone With Her Dad
Teens Visit the County Morgue
Teens Work in the Kitchen
Teen Stays Away from Gangs After Jail Tour
Teen Aspires to Be More After Jail Tour

About this Show

Beyond Scared Straight

Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.

TV14CrimeRealityDocuseriesTV Series2011
  • hd

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