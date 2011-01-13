Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.more
Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today...More
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Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.
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Beyond Scared Straight
Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.