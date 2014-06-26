13 seasons available (284 episodes)

Married at First SightMarried at First Sight

In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But what if six brave souls, yearning for romance and a loving partnership, agree to a provocative proposal: getting married at first sight?more

In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But w...More

TV14RealityRomanceTV Series2014
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Bachelorette Party vs. The Bachelor Party!
Did the Experts Mismatch the Couples?
"You're NOT READY for This" Jacob GRILLS Haley
Vincent, Briana and the Blindfold Dare
"That's Why They're Single!" Married at First Sight Couples React to Season 10, Episode 10
Couples Cam Life in Quarantine: Stephanie & AJ 1
Married at First Sight Couples Recap Season 10, Episode 2
Married at First Sight Couples Recap Season 10, Episode 3
The Participants Learn That They Are Engaged
Bringing Baby Home
Chris Is Vulnerable
Shannon and Kimber Shock Their Families
Discussing Jon and Molly's Fight
Jephte and Shawniece Take Baby Steps

About this Show

Married at First Sight

In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But what if six brave souls, yearning for romance and a loving partnership, agree to a provocative proposal: getting married at first sight?

TV14RealityRomanceTV Series2014
  • hd

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