(Warning: Some flashing light sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers) For generations of Americans, food titans like Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, C.W. Post and the McDonald brothers have literally been household names, but you don't know their stories.more
(Warning: Some flashing light sequences or patterns may affect ph...More
Starring: Campbell ScottAdam Richman
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(Warning: Some flashing light sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers) For generations of Americans, food titans like Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, C.W. Post and the McDonald brothers have literally been household names, but you don't know their stories.
Starring: Campbell ScottAdam Richman
About this Show
The Food That Built America
(Warning: Some flashing light sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers) For generations of Americans, food titans like Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, C.W. Post and the McDonald brothers have literally been household names, but you don't know their stories.
Starring: Campbell ScottAdam Richman