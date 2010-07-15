10 seasons available (249 episodes)

Dance MomsDance Moms

Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.more

Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and op...More

Starring: Abby Lee MillerGianna MartelloStacey Ketchman

TVPGFamilyRealityLifestyle & CultureDanceTV Series2010
  • hd

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EpisodesDance Moms: A New EraExtrasDetails
Dance Moms: A New EraReality, Dance • TV Series (2024)
The Dances Review Abby as a Coach
Making the ALDC Cut
Bonus Scene: the Shangela Scandal
Maddie's Slumber Party Blooper Reel
Reunion Performance: Panic Room
Slumber Party: All About Buns
Slumber Party: Boy Crazy!
Slumber Party: for the Fans
Slumber Party: Movie Roles
Slumber Party: Stress Relief
Slumber Party: What Would You Do if You Couldn't Dance?
Full Dance: Someone Special
Group Dance: the Waiting Room
Full Dance: Bye Felicia
Group Dance: Made in the Shade
Full Dance: Bat Crazy
Full Dance: the Woods
Group Dance: Always a Bridesmaid
Full Dance: Immortals
Group Dance: Don't Fence Me in
Full Dance: the Investment
Group Dance: Panic Room
Full Dance: Golden Child
Full Dance: Superstar
Slumber Party: Phone Savvy
Full Dance: Loose Cannon
Group Dance: Dance Bop
Full Dance: Faith Is All I Need
Group Dance: Voices in My Head
Full Dance: Sink or Swim
Group Dance: Beautiful Bizarre
Full Dance: Unbeauty
Group Dance: Traitor
Exclusive Full Dance: Don't Take Her Away (Unaired Australian Performance)
Exclusive Full Dance: Making Me Stronger (Unaired Australian Performance)
Group Dance: Mad Max
Bonus Scene: Abby's ASTRA Awards Goof
Exclusive Full Dance: Rise and Fall (Unaired Australian Performance)
Group Dance: Fearless (ASTRA Awards Performance)
Bonus Scene: Maddie's Grammy Moments
Group Dance: Collateral Damage (Unaired Reunion Performance)
Group Dance: Freak Show (Reunion Performance)
A Look Back at Over 400 Routines
Full Dance: Electricity Improv
Full Dance: Never Knew
Group Dance: No Sign of Life
Abby Announces the Los Angeles Branch
Holly Is Too Focused On Nia
Full Dance: Straighten up
Group Dance: Platinum
Shooting Kendall's Music Video
Abby Gets the LA Building
Full Dance: Innocent
Group Dance: The Rose Garden
Full Dance: Waiting
Group Dance: Together We Stand
Full Dance: Fancy
Full Dance: Who Are You
Group Dance: Tell Me What You Want
Full Dance: Walking Through a Storm
Group Dance: Get a Clue
Full Dance: the Mannequin
Group Dance: Decadent Darlings
Full Dance: Vertigo
Group Dance: Dance in the Rain
Full Dance: Pretty Little Liar
Group Dance: the Domino Effect
Full Dance: Tonya and Nancy
Group Dance: Moulin Rouge
Bonus Scene: Abby's Audition

About this Show

Dance Moms

Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.

Starring: Abby Lee MillerGianna MartelloStacey KetchmanLilliana Ketchman

TVPGFamilyRealityLifestyle & CultureDanceTV Series2010
  • hd

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