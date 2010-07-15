Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.more
Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and op...More
Starring: Abby Lee MillerGianna MartelloStacey Ketchman
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Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.
Starring: Abby Lee MillerGianna MartelloStacey KetchmanLilliana Ketchman
About this Show
Dance Moms
Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.
Starring: Abby Lee MillerGianna MartelloStacey KetchmanLilliana Ketchman