7 seasons available (83 episodes)

Welcome to PlathvilleWelcome to Plathville

The Plaths are a strikingly blonde, blue-eyed Quiverfull family with 9 children in Southeastern Georgia, who are very passionate about traditional roles, their courtship rituals, music, God, and domestic life.more

The Plaths are a strikingly blonde, blue-eyed Quiverfull family w...More

Starring: Kim PlathBarry PlathEthan Plath

TV14RealityTV Series2019
  • hd

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About this Show

Welcome to Plathville

The Plaths are a strikingly blonde, blue-eyed Quiverfull family with 9 children in Southeastern Georgia, who are very passionate about traditional roles, their courtship rituals, music, God, and domestic life.

Starring: Kim PlathBarry PlathEthan PlathMicah PlathMoriah Plath

TV14RealityTV Series2019
  • hd

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