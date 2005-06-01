1 season available (7 episodes)

Dancing with the StarsDancing with the Stars

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.more

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribe...More

Starring: Julianne HoughAlfonso RibeiroBruno Tonioli

TVPGDanceRealityGame ShowsLifestyle & CultureFamilyTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesPodcastExtrasDetails
Episode 6: Week 5 BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Episode 5: Week 4 BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Episode 4: Yacht Rock Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Episode 3: Viral Hits Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Episode 2: Season Premiere BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Episode 1: Meet the CastTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Episode 11: Season Finale BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 10: Semi-Finals BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 9: 20th Birthday Party BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 8: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 7: Halloween Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 6: Wicked Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 5: Dedication Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 4: Disney Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 3: TikTok Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 2: One-Hit Wonders Night BreakdownTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Episode 1 - Premiere | Dancing with the StarsTVPG • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Andy Richter Hosts the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast
Dancing with the Stars S35 - Trailer

About this Show

Dancing with the Stars

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Starring: Julianne HoughAlfonso RibeiroBruno TonioliCarrie Ann InabaDerek Hough

TVPGDanceRealityGame ShowsLifestyle & CultureFamilyTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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