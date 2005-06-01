“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.more
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribe...More
Starring: Julianne HoughAlfonso RibeiroBruno Tonioli
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“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Starring: Julianne HoughAlfonso RibeiroBruno TonioliCarrie Ann InabaDerek Hough
About this Show
Dancing with the Stars
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Starring: Julianne HoughAlfonso RibeiroBruno TonioliCarrie Ann InabaDerek Hough