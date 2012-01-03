4 seasons available (40 episodes)

Celebrity Wife Swap

Season four of ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap" is back bringing viewers more of its signature spin on the critically-acclaimed reality series, "Wife Swap," by revealing the various ways celebrities live their lives. In this series, two members of celebrity families swap lives (but not bedrooms), and embark on a journey like no other to experience another family's way of life, including raising children, cultural and religious traditions and family dynamics, all while dealing with life in the spotlight. In the end, the couples have the opportunity to reflect and re-discover their connections and what brought them together in the first place.more

Season four of ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap" is back bringing viewe...More

TV14RealityTV Series2012
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Devin Takes Tyler Out On the Town
I Wanna Swap

About this Show

Celebrity Wife Swap

Season four of ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap" is back bringing viewers more of its signature spin on the critically-acclaimed reality series, "Wife Swap," by revealing the various ways celebrities live their lives. In this series, two members of celebrity families swap lives (but not bedrooms), and embark on a journey like no other to experience another family's way of life, including raising children, cultural and religious traditions and family dynamics, all while dealing with life in the spotlight. In the end, the couples have the opportunity to reflect and re-discover their connections and what brought them together in the first place.

TV14RealityTV Series2012
  • hd

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