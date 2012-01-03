4 seasons available (38 episodes)

Celebrity Wife Swap

TV14RealityTV Series2012

Season four of ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap" is back bringing viewers more of its signa...more

Season four of ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap" is back bringing viewe...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1 2 3 4
Episode 1

Jackée Harry/Traci Lords

Jackee Harry and Traci Lords swap lives for a week.
Episode 2

Verne Troyer/Hines Ward

When it’s time for the swap, Brittney arrives in Atlanta and is overwhelmed while Lindsey is underwhelmed.
Episode 3

Jeremy London / David and Jackie Siegel

Jeremy London's wife, Juliet, swaps lives with Jackie Siegel.
Episode 4

Tami Roman / Kerry Walsh-Jennings

TV star Tami Roman and gold medalist Kerri Walsh-Jennings swap lives.
Episode 5

Charo / Jill Whelan

It's a "Love Boat" reunion when Charo and Jill Whelan swap lives.
Episode 6

Vince Neil / Gunnar Nelson

Motley Crue's Vince Neil's girlfriend and Gunnar Nelson's wife swap lives.
Episode 7

Margaret Cho/Holly Robinson-Peete

Comedienne Margaret Cho and actress Holly Robinson Peete swap lives.
Episode 8

Cloris Leachman / Pia Zadora

Legendary actresses Cloris Leachman and Pia Zadora swap lives.
Episode 9

Sean Lowe/Jason Mesnick

The wives of former "Bachelor" stars swap lives for one week.
Episode 10

George Hamilton and Alana Stewart/Angela "Big Ang" Raiola

George Hamilton and Alana Stewart/Angela "Big Ang" Raiola.
Episode 11

Tommy Davidson/Corey Feldman

Tommy Davidson and Corey Feldman swap lives for one week.
Episode 12

CeCe Peniston/Kellie Williams

Actress Kellie Williams and Singer Cece Peniston swap lives.
Episode 13

Robert Carradine/Terrell Owens

In a Wife Swap first, husbands trade places.

About this Show

Celebrity Wife Swap

Season four of ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap" is back bringing viewers more of its signature spin on the critically-acclaimed reality series, "Wife Swap," by revealing the various ways celebrities live their lives. In this series, two members of celebrity families swap lives (but not bedrooms), and embark on a journey like no other to experience another family's way of life, including raising children, cultural and religious traditions and family dynamics, all while dealing with life in the spotlight. In the end, the couples have the opportunity to reflect and re-discover their connections and what brought them together in the first place.

TV14RealityTV Series2012

