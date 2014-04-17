4 seasons available

Deadliest Catch

TVPG • Documentaries, Reality, Adventure • TV Series • 2014

Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same on the Bering Sea...more

Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same on the Bering Sea

Episode 1

Legends Born and Broken

There are three sides to every story. For the first time captains and crews open up about the death-defying season that nearly took one of the fleet’s most respected captains.
Episode 2

Uncharted Territory

The crabs have vanished, igniting a grueling hunt to save the fleet’s way of life. Captain Sig resumes the helm after a major heart attack. Wild Bill debuts his own brand new boat in a crisis season. A rescue is attempted for a heart attack victim.
Episode 3

Seismic Shift

The fall season begins with uncertainty. A seismic shift in sea temperature sends the fleet searching for displaced crab, while also fighting an unseasonably large first storm.
Episode 4

Evolution of Danger

This hour explores some of the most brutal injuries and death defying moments in crab fishing history. Even with new safety regulations, can crabbing ever be made safe?
Episode 5

Down in Flames

Rising sea temperatures test the fleet. Toxic smoke engulfs the Saga. Sean struggles to save the family business on the Brenna A. Wild Bill fears he could lose Nick to a terminal illness.
Episode 6

Crushing Blows

Wild Bill uncovers the truth about Nick McGlashan’s terminal illness. A damaging mechanical issue threatens to crush Jake’s future. Warming seas force Keith into the unknown.
Episode 7

Bad Moon

Johnathan and Andy Hillstrand fish together for the last time. Keith’s inattentive crew sends the Wizard on a collision course. A belligerent deckhand tests Jake’s resolve as captain.
Episode 8

Hail Mary, Full of Crab

A massive leak fills the Time Bandit. A fistfight tests Jake’s resolve while heavy winds and a snapped anchor threaten to wreck his boat. Sig’s greenhorn has an awkward question.
Episode 9

Poisoned at Sea

A big decision weighs on Sig Hansen. Rookie captain Sean Dwyer gambles on a new venture with a new crew. Jake Anderson struggles to replace a lost anchor before his quota is taken away.
Episode 10

40-Foot Monsters

The last moments of the fall season bring its biggest storm. Wild Bill struggles to pilot his new boat in big seas. Johnathan faces off with a massive swell in the perilous False Pass.
Episode 11

The Russian Line

Competition doubles when the quota is cut in half. Three captains arrive early for the winter season, but Johnathan goes one step further and plots a dangerous, 600-mile course to Russia.
Episode 12

The Legend Of Wild Bill

While coping with a fractured relationship with his son, Wild Bill rushes to convert his two million dollar investment into a commercial crabber before the season begins.
Episode 13

Back to the Killing Season

Sig returns to the season that nearly killed him. After a tough start, Keith and son struggle to prove themselves. Wild Bill gives Nick McGlashan a second chance. Jake lets go of a friend.
Episode 14

Hurricane Alley

When the Arctic opens up its winter wrath, the first of multiple back-to-back hurricanes descend on the fleet. Spotty fishing and mutiny also converge to create the perfect storm.
Episode 15

Arctic Mega Storm

An Arctic mega-storm rocks the fleet. Sig plays cat-and-mouse with towering waves. Keith watches an 800-pound crab pot launch into a deckhand's spine. Wild Bill fights for a comeback.
Episode 16

A Hillstrand 4th of July

To honor his grandfather, a WW2 Dutch Harbor war hero, Johnathan plans the largest fireworks display in the island's history. The captains examine a bloody attack on Dutch Harbor.
Episode 17

Dead-Stick

Sig's stress takes a toll. Sean tries to dock in a hurricane. Keith is left dead-stick in massive seas. Jake motivates a defiant hand. Johnathan rolls the dice by Russia.
Episode 18

450 Mile Storm

Sig, Johnathan and Jake attempt to run from a second arctic hurricane, but Keith refuses to heed the warnings. Stress-induced chest pains threaten the remainder of Sig's season.
Episode 19

Respect Earned

After suffering chest pains, Sig awaits news in the hospital. Wild Bill struggles to stay out of harm's way while also handling dissention on deck. Sean lays down the law with Zack.
Episode 20

Man Down

When Mother Nature stirs it up on the Bering Sea, Sean is set on a collision course with another boat, two deckhands get taken down on the Wizard, and Jake almost loses a deckhand...twice.
Episode 21

Hillstrand's Last Catch

Two old friends race to finish their seasons, but one hopes to cap a storied career. Johnathan Hillstrand wants to bid farewell in a blaze of glory, but the Bering Sea may have other plans.
Episode 22

Lost at Sea

The U.S. Coast Guard desperately scours the Bering Sea for a missing crab vessel, while the fleet anxiously waits to discover the fate of its six-man crew. After a plea from his wife, Sig contemplates an early exit.
Episode 23

Last Damn Arctic Storm

In the wake of the Destination tragedy one last storm bears down on Edgar, Bill, Sean and Jake. The Coast Guard attempts to save the crew of a fishing vessel while thier boat takes on water.
Episode 24

Johnathan Hillstrand Legacy

The legendary John Hillstrand is retiring after a storied 37 years. Join us as we journey into the career of this elite fisherman, brawler and Bering Sea prankster.

A New Captain Hansen In Training

He's Holding His Hand

Watch The Coast Guard Search For A Fishing Vessel In Distress

Jonathan's Last Trip

A Deckhand Took A Nasty Fall Aboard The Saga

Captain Sean Isn't Going To Allow Bullying Aboard The Brenna A

Sig's Early Exit

How Do You Know Visibility's Bad On The Bering Sea? Birds Start Flying Into Your Boat.

Could These High-Tech Crab Calls Really Boost Wild Bill's Catch?

Will His Son Make Keith Colburn A Proud Captain?

Who's This Greenhorn Aboard The Wizard?

Sig Hansen's Doctor Is Worried About One Thing With Sig's Heart Health

This Deckhand Had To Know That To Marry The Captain's Daughter, He Was Going To Get Messed With

Do You Get The Impression That Captain Sig Isn't Quite Ready To Talk About This?

How's This For A Wake Up Call? A Deckhand Gets Snagged By A Hook On The Wizard

Would You Climb This Three-Story Mast In High Seas?

The Most Dangerous Thing On A Ship At Sea Is Not Flooding... It's Fire

Here's What Happens When The Generators Die On Your Crab Boat

Birth of the Legendary F/V Northwestern

Is Sig Having a Heart Attack at Sea?

Captains' Stories: Jake Misses Sig and Edgar

Less Than Fresh on the Cape Caution

Sig Got Lucky

Captains' Stories: Jumping Off the Deck

It Takes Guts to Stay on the Brenna A

Mandy’s First String

From Bad to Worse

Wild Bill Gets On Deck

"The Scaredest I've Been in a Long Time"

A Wizard-Time Bandit Alliance

Captain Josh Harris Teaches His Crew a Lesson

The Captains Celebrate New Year's Eve

Wave Bends the Northwestern

Mutiny On the Northwestern

"You Compromised My Sobriety"

The Fourtner Report: Edgar Hansen

Huge Waves Hit the Wizard

You Gotta Have Big Balls to Crab Fish

The Northwestern Pulls up the Wrong Pot

It's Never Too Late to Man up: Diets

The Fourtner Report: Mandy Hansen

The Grossest Thing On the Bering Sea

A New Hansen On the Northwestern

Captains' Stories: Getting Decked by the Deck Boss

The Fourtner Report: Sean Dwyer

Greenhorn Sleep Walks While Steering the Boat

Halloween On The Cornelia Marie

Jake's Risk Might Sink The Saga

The Crew's Mistake Could Ruin the Cornelia Marie's Bairdi Season

The Fourtner Report: Sig Hansen

It's Never Too Late to Man Up: Celebrities

Keith and Johnathan Bond Over Kids

Return to the Bering Sea: New Crews

Return to the Bering Sea: Fishing in Warmer Waters

Could Josh Harris Be Replaced As Captain of the Cornelia Marie?

Freddy Returns to Deadliest Catch

The Northwestern vs. Saga: The War Begins

Return to the Bering Sea: Changes to the Boats

Jonathan's $250,000 Mistake

Return to the Bering Sea Season 12: Competition

Return to the Bering Sea: Lessons Learned

Never Too Late to Man Up: Dating Apps

Season 12 Sneak Peek

The Cornelia Marie Hosts a Wedding

Alien Crustacean Invasion

The Bait: Amy Majors Discusses Being Beat up On the Bering Sea

Captain Jake Anderson Tells His Crew Who's Boss

Captain Tony Lara Tribute

