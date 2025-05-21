1 season available (1 episode)

Gordon Ramsay's Secret ServiceGordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware in "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service." Chef Ramsay, with the help of a secret source on the inside, gathers raw, unfiltered evidence and gets a view of the major issues facing each restaurant. The insider not only remains a secret to the staff, but also helps Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes. Gordon Ramsay takes drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people. Are the restaurant and staff willing to accept Gordon's mission, or are they too far gone to be saved?more

Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the...More

Starring: Gordon Ramsay

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/ mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service S1 – Trailer

Season 1 First Look

Season 1 Official Preview

About this Show

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware in "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service." Chef Ramsay, with the help of a secret source on the inside, gathers raw, unfiltered evidence and gets a view of the major issues facing each restaurant. The insider not only remains a secret to the staff, but also helps Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes. Gordon Ramsay takes drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people. Are the restaurant and staff willing to accept Gordon's mission, or are they too far gone to be saved?

Starring: Gordon Ramsay

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Kitchen NightmaresTV14 • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
ExtractedTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2025)
Got To Get OutTV14 • Reality and Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Airline WarsTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
House of KnivesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives OutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Kitchen Nightmares (2007)TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
Wildcard KitchenTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Last Bite HotelTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Extreme Makeover: Home EditionTVPG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2025)
MasterChef Junior: Home for the HolidaysTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Gordon Ramsay's Festive Home CookingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty DozenTV14 • Award Shows & Events, Reality • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.