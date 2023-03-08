Farmer Wants a Wife

City meets farm in the search for true romance. Farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in hopes of finding their future spouse. Women leave behind their dating apps and their pursuit of love in "the big city" in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do -- from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle have them questioning how much they are willing to change for love.