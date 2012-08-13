About this Show
Hotel Hell
Hotel Hell features Gordon Ramsay on a quest to fix horrid hotels, awful inns and just plain bad bed and breakfasts. After more than a decade of running restaurants in some of the world's top hotels, Ramsay knows firsthand the crucial importance of surpassing guests' highest expectations. In Hotel Hell, Ramsay will endure hotels at their worst - from filthy bedrooms and mold-ridden bathrooms to dreadful room service and incompetent staff - all so unsuspecting guests don't have to. After he has uncovered all the dirty secrets, Ramsay will put the hotel owners and employees to work as he attempts to turn around these failing establishments. With reputations on the line, one thing is certain: if they can't meet Ramsay's high standards, they will never check out of Hotel Hell.