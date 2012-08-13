3 seasons available (22 episodes)

Hotel HellHotel Hell

Hotel Hell features Gordon Ramsay on a quest to fix horrid hotels, awful inns and just plain bad bed and breakfasts. After more than a decade of running restaurants in some of the world's top hotels, Ramsay knows firsthand the crucial importance of surpassing guests' highest expectations. In Hotel Hell, Ramsay will endure hotels at their worst - from filthy bedrooms and mold-ridden bathrooms to dreadful room service and incompetent staff - all so unsuspecting guests don't have to. After he has uncovered all the dirty secrets, Ramsay will put the hotel owners and employees to work as he attempts to turn around these failing establishments. With reputations on the line, one thing is certain: if they can't meet Ramsay's high standards, they will never check out of Hotel Hell.more

Hotel Hell features Gordon Ramsay on a quest to fix horrid hotels...More

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureTV Series2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Hotel Hell

Hotel Hell features Gordon Ramsay on a quest to fix horrid hotels, awful inns and just plain bad bed and breakfasts. After more than a decade of running restaurants in some of the world's top hotels, Ramsay knows firsthand the crucial importance of surpassing guests' highest expectations. In Hotel Hell, Ramsay will endure hotels at their worst - from filthy bedrooms and mold-ridden bathrooms to dreadful room service and incompetent staff - all so unsuspecting guests don't have to. After he has uncovered all the dirty secrets, Ramsay will put the hotel owners and employees to work as he attempts to turn around these failing establishments. With reputations on the line, one thing is certain: if they can't meet Ramsay's high standards, they will never check out of Hotel Hell.

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureTV Series2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
MasterChefTV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Hell's KitchenTV14 • Cooking & Food, Reality • TV Series (2005)
My Strange ArrestTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Storage WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home CookingTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and BackTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Gordon Ramsay's Food StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Pawn StarsTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Gordon Ramsay: UnchartedTV14 • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Fear FactorTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2011)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Most Terrifying Places in AmericaTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2008)
Secret ChefTVPG • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.